Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mick McGuinn

143 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully on March 27th, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved father of Michael and adored grandfather of Lar and Caylem,

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, grandchildren, his former wife Geraldine, brothers Christy, Bernard and Derek, sisters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers-in-law Anthony Doyle and Patrick Reilly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack st from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, Mick’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Those who would like to leave a message for Mick’s family, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

All those attending Mick’s funeral are asked to please wear face coverings and to sanitise your hands on arrival.