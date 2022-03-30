Kilcumney Players are back treading the boards!

John Whitely, Jack Murphy and Emily Curran in Red Carnations

By Elizabeth Lee

KILCUMNEY Players will present two one-act plays in Goresbridge this weekend. They will perform in Red Carnations and Easy Stages on Thursday 31 March and Friday and Saturday 1-2 April in Ionad Dara, Goresbridge at 8.30pm each night.

Red Carnations is a short American play by Glenn Hughes that is set in a park in New York in 1925. The Man is played by John Whitely, while newcomers to Kilcumney Players, Emily Curran and Jack Murphy, play the Girl and the Boy.

The play is described as a dainty little satire, written with wit, humour and distinction. It relates the story of a man, a boy and a girl who engage in an amusing trialogue near a park bench.

Easy Stages is a very funny parody of the stage crew of an amateur drama society as they get ready for a production of Hamlet. Stage manager Gerry is played by John Prendergast, with the hapless Patsy portrayed by Elizabeth Keyes. Ann Lennon, John McDonald, Leann Wall, Mags Whitely and Jack Murphy complete the cast.

This promises to be a very entertaining night from Kilcumney Players. Tickets are €10 for adults and €5 for seniors/children. Tickets at the door from 8pm.