  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Quality of care in residential homes fell during pandemic, study finds

Quality of care in residential homes fell during pandemic, study finds

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

James Cox

The pandemic caused a reduction in the level and quality of care provided at residential care homes.

That is according to a new study into the impact of Covid-19 on residents and their families.

The DCU report found there were significant physical, psychological, and social effects on them – while staff in homes reported high levels of stress, trauma, and burnout.

Families could see a decline in their loved one’s weight, mobility, hydration and appearance.

Lead author of the report, Dr Mary Rose Sweeney from DCU’s School of Nursing, Psychotherapy and Community Health, says staff were under major stress.

“Staff reported suffering from information overload, information was coming at them hard and fast from all kinds of places. They were physically and mentally exhausted, both from trying to support their peers and looking after their patients who were their top priority and this was all in the midst of being fearful about themselves, their own health, their own families.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man held in connection with Michaela McAreavey investigation still in custody in hospital – lawyer

Wednesday, 30/03/22 - 12:46pm

Search operation underway in Down after young girl spotted walking alone at 5am

Wednesday, 30/03/22 - 12:17pm

Almost €30,000 raised for injured elderly man who lost younger brother in house fire

Wednesday, 30/03/22 - 11:44am