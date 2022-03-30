Quality of care in residential homes fell during pandemic, study finds

James Cox

The pandemic caused a reduction in the level and quality of care provided at residential care homes.

That is according to a new study into the impact of Covid-19 on residents and their families.

The DCU report found there were significant physical, psychological, and social effects on them – while staff in homes reported high levels of stress, trauma, and burnout.

Families could see a decline in their loved one’s weight, mobility, hydration and appearance.

Lead author of the report, Dr Mary Rose Sweeney from DCU’s School of Nursing, Psychotherapy and Community Health, says staff were under major stress.

“Staff reported suffering from information overload, information was coming at them hard and fast from all kinds of places. They were physically and mentally exhausted, both from trying to support their peers and looking after their patients who were their top priority and this was all in the midst of being fearful about themselves, their own health, their own families.”