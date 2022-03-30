Ryanair supervisor sues over alleged fall on Dublin to Warsaw flight

High Court reporters

A Ryanair cabin supervisor who claimed she slipped and fell on a flight to Warsaw and injured her arm has sued in the High Court.

Fiona Nangle has claimed she allegedly slipped on de-icing clear fluid which she contends had been tracked into the plane by passengers as they boarded the aircraft earlier in the day.

The flight from Dublin to Warsaw had to turn back to Dublin after the accident on February 11th, 2018.

An ambulance met the aircraft and Ms Nangle was brought to hospital where a displaced fracture to her right arm was diagnosed along with some nerve damage.

Fiona Nangle (40) with an address at Latt Hills, Cavan, Co Cavan has sued Ryanair over the accident on board the Dublin-Warsaw flight.

De-icing fluid

She has claimed there was an alleged failure to warn her of the alleged existence of a danger on the aircraft of which Ryanair knew or ought reasonably to have known.

It has been further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure that the floor surface did not become wet or contaminated during embarkation and disembarkation or during the de-icing of the aircraft.

Ryanair has denied all claims and says the fall was an unfortunate accident, which was not caused by the airline.

Ms Nangle told the court she had been on the jump seat for take-off. She said the plane was still climbing and she went to go to the galley to do paperwork. She said the plane had already done early morning flights from Dublin to Birmingham and back and was on the Dublin-Warsaw leg when the accident happened. She said there was a mat which passengers had walked over and as she stepped off the mat she slipped.

She said she tried to grab the wall, but she fell in a heap on the floor and was in a lot of pain.

“It was embarrassing falling in front of a plane load of people. My arm was swinging like a pendulum,’ she said.

Surgery

The mother of two said she had to have surgery and had nerve damage, but after eight months had got feeling back on the arm. She said for a while after the accident she could not drive and needed help with her young son.

She said the day after the accident Ryanair issued a mandatory read memo saying de-icing fluid can track on board and advising crew to wear appropriate footwear and to be vigilant.

Ryanair Senior Counsel Martin Hayden SC put it to Ms Nangle it was an unfortunate accident where she lost her footing, but it was not caused by Ryanair. Ms Nangle replied that she slipped.

Counsel said it was Ryanair’s case de-icing of the wings and tail was all that took place on the morning of the accident and Counsel put it to Ms Nangle that her claim re de-icing fluid being tracked on to the plane was not credible. Ms Nangle replied that she did not know how long it takes to evaporate.

Opening the case Patricia Dillon SC for Ms Nangle said it was their case there had been three previous incidents involving Ryanair crew where it was alleged that de-icing liquid was present, but she said no steps had been taken by the airline. Counsel said it was their case that the de-icing fluid must have been tracked in by passengers

The case before Mr Justice Alexander Owens continues on Thursday.