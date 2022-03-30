  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Search operation underway in Down after young girl spotted walking alone at 5am

Search operation underway in Down after young girl spotted walking alone at 5am

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Muireann Duffy

Police in the North are becoming “increasingly concerned” over the whereabouts and safety of a child seen walking alone in Castlewellan, Co Down in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed for information shortly after 9am this morning having received a report of a child “wandering alone in the Main Street area of Castlewellan today around 4.55am”.

The statement added that police attended the scene, but no child was found.

“The child, believed to be a girl, was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.

“Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park but continues into town.”

The PSNI said the girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.

The force has since issued an update, saying they are becoming increasingly concerned for the girl’s safety.

Providing further information on her clothes, police said: “The young girl was wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots.”

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Croner confirmed a search operation is underway, urging anyone with information to contact police immediately on 101, quoting 181 30/03/22.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man held in connection with Michaela McAreavey investigation still in custody in hospital – lawyer

Wednesday, 30/03/22 - 12:46pm

Almost €30,000 raised for injured elderly man who lost younger brother in house fire

Wednesday, 30/03/22 - 11:44am

Government opposing bill calling for neutrality to be enshrined in Constitution

Wednesday, 30/03/22 - 11:21am