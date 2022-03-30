Stunning three-storey townhouse on the Old Dublin Road

Leinster Crescent is a stunning brick-fronted, three-storey townhouse, carefully and lovingly restored to its original splendour by the late Mr and Mrs Byrne.

Built in 1888 by Mr Devine – otherwise known as ‘The Tea Man’, who ran a distribution business and had 20 to 30 vans on the road – the houses were described by Carlow Historical Society as ‘three-storied, fitted with bells, gas lights and pump at rear’. All the mod cons of that era!

This property also has an attic space which is suitable for conversion should you require additional accommodation or perhaps a home office.

The property offers views of the Bishop’s Palace to the front and the gardens of St Leo’s College to the rear.

A particular feature of this home is the lovely south-facing rear garden, which has been tastefully landscaped and cobble locked. There is also the benefit of rear access to a shared laneway.

Leinster Crescent is wonderfully positioned, right in the heart of Carlow town, yet on the relatively quiet Old Dublin Road and within easy walking distance of most amenities, including the railway station and well-known hostelries such as the renowned Mimosa Wine and Tapas Bar, The Irishman’s, Carpe Diem, Lennon’s Restaurant and Visual Centre for Contemporary Art.

The Old Dublin Road runs adjacent to the M9 motorway, which, along with its close proximity to the train station, makes it an ideal property for anyone who was either in a blended working situation or commuting to Dublin, Waterford or Kilkenny.

With a number of primary, post-primary and, indeed, Carlow College St Patrick’s on your doorstep, there are plenty of options available when considering education.