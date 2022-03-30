What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

PA Reporter

Leaving Cert reforms, the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Ireland and a win for the Republic of Ireland feature on Wednesday’s national front pages.

The Irish Times leads with an image from the funeral of Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski who was killed in Ukraine.

The paper’s lead story details the Government’s plans for Ukrainian refugees, the bill for which could reach €1.7 billion this year.

The Irish Examiner reports teachers have expressed anger over changes to the Leaving Certificate announced on Tuesday which will see an increased emphasis on continual assessment.

The front page also warns “Russia may retaliate” after it was confirmed on Tuesday that four diplomats are to be expelled from the State as their activities “have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour”.

The Echo reports on a letter sent by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to Cork club, Ringmahon Rangers. Klopp sent the jersey worn by their former clubman, goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win last month.

The Irish Sun also reports on the expulsion of Russian diplomats, under an image of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II alongside her son, Prince Andrew, at a memorial marking the first anniversary of the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Todays front page of The Irish Sun. pic.twitter.com/jqogWZc3LK — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) March 30, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail reads: “Central Bank warning on mortgages”, adding more than 40,000 customers are over 90 days in arrears.

In Britain, many of the front pages carry images of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at her husband’s memorial service on the first anniversary of his death.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun have the same photo. “The pain and the stain: Queen’s tears for Philip as Andrew worms his way back into the limelight,” the Mirror says, while the Sun notes she was escorted into the service by Prince Andrew.

On tomorrow’s front page: Tearful Queen bids emotional farewell to beloved husband as royals honour Duke of Edinburgh https://t.co/vVFrjYrTB8 pic.twitter.com/dmhSV6qlw1 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 29, 2022

The Daily Express says the prince assuming such a public role at his father’s service indicated the queen’s apparent forgiveness of him, but his presence there caused tension among the rest of the royal family.

Tomorrow’s front page: Royal fallour over Queen’s ultimate act of love #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/H4BgiMHP9b — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 29, 2022

The Daily Mail similarly splashes with the story, featuring the queen at the memorial on Andrew’s arm. It has claims from “insiders” alleging other royals were ashamed to have the prince “front and centre” at the service.

Elsewhere, The Independent, The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Metro carry the latest on the situation in Ukraine, reporting claims from the Kremlin that it will scale back its onslaught of Kyiv.

Wednesday’s Independent: Russia pledges to reduce attacks around Kyiv #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/VzOVp2v8cy — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 29, 2022

Wednesday’s Times: Russians promise to ease Kyiv onslaught #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ROzeRmNeJ6 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 29, 2022

🗞️The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Russians give up on conquest of Kyiv’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/boLaPKNMxB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 29, 2022

The Guardian and i write the Met Police has issued its first 20 fines to Downing Street staff over alleged lockdown-busting parties.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 30 March 2022: Law-breaking in No 10: police issue first 20 Partygate fines pic.twitter.com/Pc3UKsB5ko — The Guardian (@guardian) March 29, 2022

“Russia and EU in stand-off as Putin digs in on rouble payments on gas,” the Financial Times declares.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday March 30 https://t.co/WBJi91eJqU pic.twitter.com/wTucwaHTIQ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 29, 2022

And the Daily Star says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has re-joined peace-talks after his suspected poisoning earlier this month.