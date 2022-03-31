Carlow pet store reintroduces free puppy-care classes

Chloe McNabb with seven-month-old Milo

PETMANIA Carlow has reintroduced its free puppy-care classes in association with Seven grain-free nutrition.

The classes are designed for those who recently got, or who are about to get a new puppy. To help integrate a new furry friend into the family and set up a lifetime of good habits, Petmania will share everything puppy owners need to know to care for, feed and protect their new dog.

The classes are free to attend and they take place at Petmania stores nationwide on the second Saturday of every month, starting on Saturday 9 April. Spaces are limited and registering in advance is essential via https://www.petmania.ie/puppy-care-class. Each participant will receive a free puppy care-pack worth €30.

Delivered by trained pet care advisors, the hour-long class covers Petmania’s five pillars of pet care:

1) Diet and nutrition for puppies

2) Grooming

3) Dental care

4) Parasite control

5) Exercise and play

Petmania’s experts will also advice on house training and things to consider settling a puppy into its new home. It also advises on essential products needed for new puppies.

Marco Mandarelle of Petmania Carlow said: “Receiving a new puppy is a big responsibility and with the reality of work and school, it can be overwhelming for new pet families. Petmania Care Classes provide puppy owners with expert guidance on all aspects of a puppy’s health, diet, training and grooming.

“It has been more than two years since we were able to host our monthly puppy-care classes and the whole team is excited to welcome pet parents back into the store. We’ll take every precaution to ensure that the classes are run safely and comfortably for both puppy and its human companion,” he continued.

Those registering for the puppy-care classes will also get free membership to the Petmania Puppy Club, offering timely advice and guidance on the puppy’s all-important developmental milestones throughout its first year. Those who join the Petmania Puppy Club get exclusive access to discounts, care advice and step-by-step guidance through puppy’s first year. For more, visit www.petmania.ie