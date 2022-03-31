Carlow students compete in Texaco children’s art competition

Artist Eoin Butler with two entries from Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

FOLLOWING in the footsteps of leading Irish artists who took part during their early lives – renowned figures such as Graham Knuttel, Robert Ballagh, Dorothy Cross and Bernadette Madden – young artists who submitted entries to this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition, including a number from Co Carlow, are currently having their works evaluated as the judging process gets underway.

Pictured is adjudicator Eoin Butler holding two of the entries received from Co Carlow this year – a work entitled ‘Still Life’ (left) by a pupil from Brownshill Art Studio, and another entitled ‘Magic Carpet’, by a pupil from Creative Processes Art School.

Winners in the seven age categories, including one exclusively for artworks by young artists with special needs, will be announced in late May.

Currently in its 68th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland. First held in 1955, it is hosted by Valero Energy (Ireland) Ltd – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.