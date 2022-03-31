Carlow trainer to saddle two in the Scottish Grand National

CARLOW trainer, Pat Fahy, has two entrants in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday.

Stormy Ireland is currently third in the betting of the 24 entrants, and seems to be the strongest Irish challenger. The seven-year-0ld has the pedigree as he is a half brother to Mister Fogpatches, who finished third in last year’s renewal for the same yard. He has two races so far this year, both in Naas, but the step up in trip to near four miles should suit him. Cheltenham hero Danny Mullins has been a regular in the saddle on the horse and he will take the ride here, and after guiding Mister Fogpatches to that third place finish last year he will be looking to go a couple of steps better this time around.

Fahy also fields History of Fashion, a horse who the Leighlinbridge trainer has talked about in the past as being a pure stayer so again, the trip could very bring the best out of him. Philip Enright takes the ride on him.

The race goes off at 3.35pm.