Carlow’s four swimming pools to share €41k fund

By Suzanne Pender

FOUR swimming pools across the county have received funding to the tune of €41,493 to support their operation.

Graiguecullen Swimming Pool received €13,047; Seven Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club, €7,170; Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, €11,049; and Talbot Hotel, €10,226.

This investment will help swimming pool operators continue to provide a safe and essential service, vital in sustaining swimming and maintain high physical activity levels.

Swimming pools also provide a vital resource for schools, clubs and communities across the country, making it important that this infrastructure is maintained.

Welcoming the funding, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “Swimming pool operators demonstrated their resilience throughout the pandemic. It is important that this resilience continues.

“The funding announced today will assist swimming pool operators to continue getting communities across the country active and providing a real-life skill. This has never been more important and is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing.”