Councillors call for tax cuts on petrol and diesel

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS to expand recent actions to cut excise duty on fuels and to delay carbon tax increases by six months were unanimously agreed at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr John Cassin brought forward a notice of motion ‘calling on the council to write to the taoiseach, tánaiste and minister for public expenditure and transport to take action immediately and take 30c off the price of a litre of fuel to allow the citizens of Carlow and Ireland to be able to afford to drive to work. If concessions can be made for banks and vulture funds, they can be done for the citizens of Carlow and Ireland’.

The motion was seconded by cllr Andy Gladney. Cllr Cassin spoke of how people were “absolutely stretched”, with fuel-price increases affecting everyone from hauliers and farmers to people trying to get to work.

“If this continues, fuel could be €2.60 a litre by the end of the year, and unless something is done about that, people will not be able to afford to go to work,” said cllr Cassin.

Cllr Fergal Browne stated that while he agreed with the motion, he felt it was a little outdated and put forward an amendment. He suggested the council’s letter to the relevant government figures should urge it to ‘continue and expand recent actions to cut excise duties on fuels and provide €18m in emergency supports to alleviate pressure on hauliers as well as continuing negotiations at EU level to give member states flexibility on VAT on fuels as well as decoupling gas from elements that tend to cause upward pressure in determining the price of fuels’. The amendment also called for a six-month delay in carbon tax increases.

The amendment was seconded by cllr Michael Doran and unanimously agreed by members.

Cllr Charlie Murphy said that everyone was feeling the pressure, adding that the carbon tax increase would “compound things even more”. He questioned the dependence on cheaper imports, when it was known that “things can go wrong overnight”.

Cllr Murphy pointed out that it remains illegal to prospect for oil or gas on the Irish coast, and while fertiliser costs had quadrupled, two fertiliser plants in Ireland had been closed within the last 30 years.

“Now we’re asking Vladimir Putin for fertiliser,” added cllr Murphy.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace remarked that while corporations are making huge profits, the government is introducing carbon tax increases on the public, pointing out that deputy Murnane O’Connor had voted in favour of this increase last May. “I would ask the deputy to rethink that,” said cllr Wallace.

Cllr William Paton said the government “cannot continue to ignore high petrol and diesel prices”, while cllr Arthur McDonald called for the increase in carbon tax to be deferred “until this present crisis is over”.

Cllr Willie Quinn recounted how a farmer he knew has paid “€28,000 for fertiliser already”, adding that currently no supplier will give fertiliser unless it’s paid for on the day, increasing the hardship for farmers, who could be waiting until they had an income later in the year. He added that the increased price of coal was “taking advantage of elderly people trying to heat their homes”.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue pointed out that increases in carbon tax were helping to retrofit and insulate homes and would be “ringfenced for that purpose. No-one likes tax, but we have to look at different ways of helping people”, he said.