Deputy Funchion slams spiralling waiting lists for gynaecology services

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS have been made for the government to “act urgently” and end the scandal of long gynaecology waiting lists, which have spiralled to worrying levels at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Deputy Kathleen Funchion made the calls after figures were released to Sinn Féin by the HSE this week which show numbers have increased even further from the record highs of this time last year.

These increases include concerning rises at St Luke’s Hospital, which is attended by a large number of Carlow women.

“There are currently 30,805 women waiting for a gynaecology appointment across the state. This is an increase from the 30,180 women who were waiting when I submitted the same question this time last year,” said deputy Funchion.

“Worryingly, this includes 470 women on waiting lists at St Luke’s Hospital. This is up from 407 this time last year. These waiting lists were already far too high and I am alarmed that they have increased even further,” she added.

“Last year, Sinn Féin was assured by the health minister that these figures were so high due to the immediate response to the pandemic. I am deeply alarmed that a year later these figures have not decreased, but have, in fact, increased. It is clear that there is a very concerning ongoing crisis in our gynaecology waiting lists, which has been continuing for far too long.

“Behind every number is a woman anxiously waiting for the healthcare that she needs. Delayed appointments lead to delayed care, which can in turn lead to delayed diagnoses and delayed treatment. This is unacceptable. Women in Carlow and Kilkenny deserve better,” said deputy Funchion.