Holiday home owners urged to make them available to Ukrainian refugees

James Cox

The Tourism Minister is urging anyone in Ireland with a holiday home to consider making it available to house refugees.

Fáilte Ireland predicts there could be anywhere between 30,000 and 60,000 holiday homes across the country.

That would free up to over 200,000 bedspaces, if at the higher end of the scale.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin is urging anyone with such a home to consider making it available for a short period.

“I would appeal to the owners of holiday homes to give serious consideration to those who are seeking refugee, who are fleeing the most horrific of unimaginable circumstances and that might be something worth serious consideration.”

Emergency accommodation

Over 15,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Ireland since the start of the war, with emergency accommodation expected to run out within weeks.

The number of arrivals is, however, significantly down on forecasts last week from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who said it could be up to 20,000 people.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the number of people being displaced from Ukraine into Europe is rising “steadily” again after a “slight dip”.

“The figures themselves I think, while we saw a slight dip during the week in terms of the daily numbers, they have started to steadily increase again,” she said.

“Our focus is making sure that the people who do arrive here, that we’ve accommodation for them, that we can get them their temporary protection letter, that they have their PPSN number and that they have as much support as they need.”

The Cabinet has been told that tents, prefabs and emergency dormitory-style units will have to be used to house refugees arriving in the State within weeks, because emergency accommodation will be used up.

The Government has worked to identify larger empty properties such as churches, private entities and commercial premises for conversion into semi-permanent or permanent accommodation.