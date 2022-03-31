Large solar farm planned for Bagenalstown

A large solar farm has been proposed for Bagenalstown.

Elgin Energy Services have lodged planning permission to develop a solar farm on an area approximately 14 hectares in size at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

It will comprise of ground mounted photovoltaic panels, four single storey transformer stations, one single storey terminal state, one single storey switch room and a storage container.

Security fencing and CCTV are also proposed. The company are also seeking a planning permission that is effective for 10 years while the farm would also have an operational period of 40 years.