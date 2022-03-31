Legislation amendments could make social media directors liable for allowing harm

Directors of social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter could soon become liable for online harm spread on their platforms.

As reported in The Irish Times, under proposals discussed between Fianna Fáil Senators and Minister for Culture and Media Catherine Martin, senior executives at social media companies could face criminal sanctions if they don’t do enough to tackle harmful content.

Fianna Fáil Senators Malcolm Byrne and Shane Cassells met with Ms Martin on Wednesday go discuss the proposals.

The Senators have said that due to the significant profits of social media companies, fines are not a significant punishment or deterrent.

“If companies can simply write off fines as business costs, as we have arguably seen in the case of some data breaches, then we know that they are not going to take fines for the consequences of online harm seriously,” Mr Byrne said.

“If, however, company directors are made criminally liable for where they knowingly and recklessly allow online harms to be developed or perpetuated, then there will be change in attitude.”

According to The Irish Times, Mr Byrne said Ms Martin signalled that she agreed with the proposed amendments.

Ms Martins spokesperson said “all sides are trying to reach the same objective”.