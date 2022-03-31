Wicklow Mountains fire ‘set deliberately’ destroys over 300 hectares of natural habitat

Sarah Mooney

A fire in Wicklow Mountains National Park was “set deliberately” and has damaged or destroyed over 300 hectares of natural habitat in recent days, according to the Minister for Heritage.

Minister Malcom Noonan visited the site of the illegal fire on Thursday, announcing increased patrols and aerial surveillance in Ireland’s national parks and reserves to support early fire detection and deterrence.

He said those behind man-made fires are “known in their communities, are a scourge on society and their activities cost all of us.”

First aerial photos of current fire on the Seahan, Corrig Mountain ridge. Because of the number and density of Megalithic structures this is sometimes called the Irish Valley of the Kings. It is also an important ecological area. pic.twitter.com/k5jvO1K3N7 — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) March 27, 2022

“The same scenes have played out in other locations across the country during the latest Met Eireann Orange High Fire Risk alert. These scenes are by no means unfamiliar… We all remember the devastation that was caused by the vast illegal fire in Killarney National Park last April,” Mr Noonan said.

“Let’s be clear: these fires do not occur naturally. They’re set deliberately, with no concern for the wide-ranging impacts on local people’s health and wellbeing, private property, tourism, emergency services, the defence forces and indeed the public purse.

“That’s without mentioning the priceless wildlife and habitats that are brutally scorched and the consequent impact of soil mobilisation and siltation on streams, rivers and lakes.”

Teamwork and experience of working with NPWS staff helicopters is an unbeatable combination pic.twitter.com/7UaB2ImrrU — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) March 27, 2022

#Dunlavin crew extinguished a large fire in the Glen of Imaal with assistance from Defence Forces personnel pic.twitter.com/hO0OM54EIw — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) March 31, 2022

Mr Noonan continued: “I’m mindful that the risk of man-made fire is now a permanent feature of our year. As night follows day, at the first extended period of dry weather, these fires are set.

“They are all illegal after the 1st of March and invariably they get – or are allowed to get – out of control. The people who set them, and I believe they are known in their communities, are a scourge on society and their activities cost all of us. This mentality must change.”

The Minister warned “people considering breaking the law in this way” that aerial surveillance operations using drones and helicopters have been increased, as well as on-the-ground patrols.

He thanked the staff of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, fire services, Coillte, gardaí and the Department of Agriculture.

Mr Noonan said he plans to engage with other Government Ministers “to progress a coordinated response as a matter of urgency” to tackle the issue.

Under Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts 1976, the cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of vegetation is prohibited, with certain strict exemptions, from March 1st to August 31st each year.