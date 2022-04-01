Death notices and funeral announcements

Liam Griffin

Leeds, England and formely of Ballyoliver, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow passed away at St James Hospital, Leeds on 10th March 2022 aged 71 years; Pre-deceased by his brothers Tom and Patrick; Loving Father to Liam, Robert, Christopher and Martin; Sadly missed by his loving brothers Mick and Jimmy and sister Rose, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Liam rest in peace.

Funeral service to take place on Friday 1st April, 10am at St Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Leeds, LS9 6QY

Donations to Candle Lighters.