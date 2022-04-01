Details of proposed Carlow refuge outlined

A proposed refuge in Carlow will be delivered by an agency yet to be established according to the Justice Minister.

Minister Helen McEntee outlined how a new refuge would be set up in Carlow but gave no timelines of when it established in the Dáil recently. She indicated that Carlow Co Council and local groups would be engaged.

Responding to a query by Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor about what actions will be taken, Minister McEntee said: “Initially we need to engage with the groups working on the ground in Carlow that are ready to go with progressing and opening a new refuge and new accommodation. I said a decision had been taken to bring services to the Department. A decision was subsequently taken to establish an agency that will be responsible for the delivery of services.

“This agency will work very closely with the community and voluntary sector, many bodies in which are already delivering services on the ground. The work being done by the interdepartmental and inter-agency group will transfer to the agency. It will take time to establish it as we will have to put it on a statutory footing.

“The agency will be responsible for the delivery of service, making sure that the required actions set out in the Tusla review are taken and addressing the gaps that exist, including in Deputy Murnane O’Connor’s county.

“It will also be responsible for ensuring that delivery of service is uniform so that, no matter where they are in the county, people seeking help will get it and people seeking accommodation will have it made available to them, along with the ancillary supports people need. It is not just about putting a roof over people’s heads but about psychological support, supporting their children and helping them move on. The agency will play a key role in that regard.”