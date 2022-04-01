Farmer Joe brought little lambs to school

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was great excitement recently in BigStone NS, when farmer Joe Nolan visited the school with three ewes and eight lambs.

With fleece as white as snow, the little lambs were petted and fussed over by the children. The pupils enjoyed time in the sun asking questions and discussing the animals and how they should be cared for.

Every day is a school day, so the youngsters also learned that maths was an extremely important part of a farmer’s day – from weighing milk to bottle-feed lambs, to purchasing enough fertiliser for the crops to grow.

The children are taking part in Agriaware’s Farm Safe Schools initiative. The Farm Safe Schools programme is a national strategy aimed at educating young children about farm safety with a view to reducing the number of farm accidents throughout the country. The pupils in Bigstone are learning about farms, farmyards, farmers, animal safety, animal care and tractor and machinery safety. They investigated where accidents may occur on farms and came up with ways to keep safe. They drew pictures of farms, farm buildings, machinery and animals. They also identified different types of signs, from warning to safety signs.

When farmer Joe visited with the lambs, the pupils listened avidly to what Joe told them about how to take care of the little creatures. They were enthusiastic to help out so they rolled up their sleeves and helped put up and take down the lambs’ pen, too, as well as hauling gates and tidying up after the day.

It was a wonderful experience for pupils and staff and they thoroughly enjoyed the experience. They would like to thank Joe Nolan for his time and wealth of knowledge. They would also like to thank the Bigstone Hall Committee for the use of the pitch beside Bigstone Hall. Bigstone NS is currently enrolling for the 2022-23 school year and for more information, go to http://bigstonens.scoilnet.ie/blog/admissions-2022-2023/