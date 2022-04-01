Nationalist Archive: Carlow 30 years ago

Photographer Karl McDonough digs through the archives from the end of March in 1992 to bring us the images of what was going on in Carlow 30 years ago
Getting ready for daffodil day were Danielle Dawson and Martha Tynan (front). Back Carmel and Yvonne Dawson, Corona North and Diana Curtis at Altamont House, Ballon
Irish Wheelchair Association walkers in training for their trip to Russia. L-r Kathy Farrell (front), Eddie Malone, Paul Donaghy and Nora Shields. The quartet were to walk from Novograd to Leningrad from 18-27 May to raise funds
Drowning the shamrock in the River Slaney at Tullow on St Patricks Day included are Declan Nolan, Paul ORourke, Terry Rowan, Colm Byrne and Paul Maher and of course Bart Simpson
The 5th Carlow scout unit
Families line Main Street in Tullow for the St Patrick’s Day parade
Fun at the Ballon parade
AIB workers on the picket on Tullow Street, Carlow. Around two thirds of staff took part following an escalation in a dipute between the bank and the Irish Bank Officials Association