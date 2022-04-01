Supermodel Bella Hadid shares PBP TD’s post on funding for domestic violence refuges

  • Home >
Friday, April 01, 2022

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett has received support regarding funding for domestic violence services from an unlikely source – supermodel Bella Hadid.

The Dún Laoghaire TD shared a post on January 18th, highlighting that the Government has spent €88 million on horse racing, compared to just €30 million for domestic violence refuges.


On Thursday, Hadid’s official account shared the post to her Instagram story, adding the hashtag #PEOPLEBEFOREPROFIT.

Mr Boyd-Barrett is also one of just over 700 accounts followed by the model, who has over 50.6 million followers.

At the time of writing, Mr Boyd-Barrett was not following Hadid.

