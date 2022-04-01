The Three Tenors to perform in St Clare’s Church

By Elizabeth Lee

FROM The Dubliners to Andrea Bocelli and from classical songs to classic pop, The Three Tenors cover a multitude of styles in their repertoire and so they appeal to a diverse audience. The trio’s infectious enthusiasm, good humour and beautiful voices always guarantee a great night out … and they’re coming to Graiguecullen soon!

For one night only, The Three Tenors – Kenneth O’Regan, Paul Feery, and Kevin Fagan – will perform in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Friday 8 April. The concert was originally scheduled to take place last December, but had to be rearranged because of Covid restrictions. Those who missed out on getting their tickets last time have another opportunity to see them.

***Caledonia***, ***Bridge over troubled water***, ***The green fields of France*** and ***Nessun dorma*** are just some of the songs that they’ll perform in St Clare’s. The trio have performed over ten years in such prestigious venues as the National Concert Hall, Dublin, Cork Opera House, Dublin Castle and Belfast’s Lyric Theatre.

Tickets are on sale from Graiguecullen Parish Office on 059 9141833, Hennessy’s filling station on the Portlaoise Road, at Killeshin Stores or online at EventBrite.ie.