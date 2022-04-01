What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received seven planning applications between 25 March and 1 April.

Bagenalstown: Elgin Energy Services is seeking to develop a solar farm on an area approximately 14 hectares in size at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown. It will comprise of ground-mounted photovoltaic panels, four single-storey transformer stations, one single-storey terminal state, one single-storey switch room and a storage container. Security fencing and CCTV are also proposed. The company is also seeking a planning permission that is effective for ten years, while the farm would also have an operational period of 40 years.

Carlow: JA Boland wishes to install photovoltaic panels on the roof surface of the existing building at Pollerton Little, Carlow.

Myshall: Margaret Slye wishes to install a new packaged wastewater treatment system at Raheenleigh, Myshall.

Rathoe: Ronan Farrell wishes to construct a part-1.5-storey/part-single-storey dwelling at Graiguenaspiddoge, Kilcoole, Rathoe.

Hacketstown: Jim Doyle wishes to convert existing attic to accommodate two new bedrooms and a bathroom at Tombeagh, Hacketstown.

Annmarie Moynihan wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling house and garage at Monastill, Hacketstown.

Templepeter: Eamonn Nolan wishes to construct a part-single-storey/part-two-storey split-level dwelling and single-storey garage at Graiguenaspideogue, Templepeter.