Carlow College celebrates ten years of literary awards

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College celebrates ten years of its annual literary awards this year by hosting a literary festival, with its first guest writer being Welsh poet Gillian Clarke.

Gillian, the former national poet of Wales, delivered a masterclass to creative writing students, providing a unique experience for them to learn from an internationally-acclaimed writer.

The class was then followed by a poetry reading in the college’s Cobden Hall, where she read a selection of her published poetry, covering such topics as the Bosnian and Good Friday agreements, interspersed with poems of rural life and her family.

Gillian’s visit was the first in a series of events to celebrate a decade of the Carlow College Annual Literary Awards. Established in 2012, the awards were designed to celebrate the literary talent of Carlow College students from first years to fourth years across the entire portfolio of undergraduate courses.

The decade celebrations were made possible following a generous bequest to the college by poet and priest, the late Fr Michael McCarthy. Fr Michael was a student of the college in the 1960s and he returned as its first writer-in-residence in 2017. His final publication, part memoir, part poetry collection Like a tree cut back (2021), has been published and recounts his time in Carlow College, St Patrick’s.

Dr Derek Coyle of the English department said: “Carlow College is delighted to make its contribution to the creative life of Carlow and the southeast. Ireland has a proud tradition of creative writing excellence in poetry and prose, and we as a college community are happy to help foster this tradition within the next generation.’

Full details of Ten Years On: Celebrating a Decade of the Carlow College Annual Literary Awards 2012-2022 and the programme of events, including booking details, is available from www.carlowcollege.ie/literary-awards