Charlie Bird reaches top of Croagh Patrick and thanks his ‘incredible support’

Kenneth Fox

Updated at 13:18

Charlie Bird has reached the summit of Croagh Patrick and thank the “incredible support” he has received as hundreds of people joined him.

He led a climb of friends, family and supporters to the summit of Croagh Patrick on Saturday to raise funds for two charities The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

People are taking part in almost 200 separate locations with Climb with Charlie fundraisers across Ireland, the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.

The Climb with Charlie campaign has raised over €1 million to date and people can still donate on www.climbwithcharlie.ie

Among the many well-known faces who have descended on Westport to climb Croagh Patrick with Charlie and his wife Claire are Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, singer Daniel O’Donnell, former boxer Barry McGuigan, musician Matt Molloy and celebrity architect Dermot Bannon.

Charlie Bird made a speech to his supporters at the top of Croagh Patrick and in the small chapel at the summit he lit five candles.

One for his great friend Vicky Phelan, one for everyone suffering a terminal illness, one for everyone in a dark place with their mental health, one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid and one for the people of Ukraine.

Charlie Bird set up the Climb with Charlie campaign following his own diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease to help and show support for everyone who has to climb their own physical and mental mountains in their daily lives.

Commenting on the success of the Climb with Charlie campaign, Charlie Bird said: “I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world.

“I want to thank people all across the country for their incredible support throughout this journey. All of the generous donations will go to the two charities which are so close to my heart. It is an amazing gesture of support for me and my family.

“Our campaign is still accepting donations on www.climbwithcharlie.ie and I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis.”

Climb with Charlie will take place over the weekend in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA. It will continue for the next 3 months in order for many individuals and community groups time to return funds to the campaign.