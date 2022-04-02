Death notices and funeral arrangements

John O’Reilly

Harristown and formerly Fruithill, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 1st, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Statia, much loved father of Áine, John, Brian and Helen, adored grandfather of Katie, Lucie, Molly, Cathal, Dan, Peter, John, Norá, Ned and Bríd and cherished brother of Maura, Patsy and the late Breda, Lena, Rosaleen and Billy.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Vinny, daughters-in-law Niamh and Áine, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.4

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 N262), all day on Saturday, with prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery, Carlow.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link