Leighlinbridge youngster is a Little Blue Hero!

BAGENALSTOWN Garda Station got a new recruit recently with a Leighlinbridge youngster joining the ranks. Ten-year-old Leon Meaney became an honorary garda, a ‘Little Blue Hero’, with local gardaí Annette Phelan and Tom Hennessy doing the honours last week.

“He was very surprised because he didn’t know about it! It was a surprise for him,” said Leon’s grandmother Mary. “As they pulled into the yard, I was saying there was someone coming to arrest us.”

Leon got a great look at the garda patrol car and was presented with a garda cap and t-shirt.

“Tom and Annette were really lovely to him,” said Mary.

Liam has muscular dystrophy and was nominated for the award by his mother Theresa.

Leon is kind and very resilient, while he is also known as quick-witted, with little getting by him.

The Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a non- profit charity operated entirely by garda members/staff, retired gardaí, their families, friends and civic-minded people from communities.

It aims to help families whose children are undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness. As heroes for the battles they face, these children have become our Little Blue Heroes.