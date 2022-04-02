Old Leighlin energy expo explored how to achieve greater efficiency

PEOPLE in Old Leighlin had a valuable opportunity to learn practical advice and information about energy upgrades recently.

A well-attended energy expo was organised by Old Leighlin Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) in conjunction with Carlow County Development Partnership (CCDP) and supported by 3CEA and SEAI. The event provided advice and information as well as practical and personalised expertise to all who were present on various areas of renewable energy, the different products and their value.

Visitors to the expo were treated to a host of exhibitors consisting of solar energy, heat pumps, insulation, boilers and various other renewable energy providers, who all came under the one roof to share their knowledge and talk in depth about their products. Attendees got the opportunity to speak to energy providers about their individual needs and how it would fit in with their own action plan when retrofitting or upgrading their homes or businesses.

One person who attended, Vernon Pilcher, said the event had given him the impetus to start his own upgrade project.

“I had been stalled for years on making some key decisions and found that having all the right people together in the same place and actually speaking to them face to face, rather than relying on the internet and impersonal email, was the catalyst I needed.”

Anthony O’Doherty, head of residential sales with Solarstream Ltd, described the event as “a great opportunity for businesses like ours to engage with potential clients” and the turnout indicated the local appetite for renewable energy solutions.

Grainne Kennedy from 3Cea and Marina de Costa, the appointed SEC mentor, were on hand to distribute information booklets, advice and talk people through the different grants and funding available from SEAI. Presentations made by Grainne on the process of BER assessments, available grants and the value of having an energy audit done in your home or business were greatly appreciated and welcomed by all.

Grainne said the event was valuable for getting people prepared for upgrades.

In today’s world with the enormous emphasis on climate change, greener energy and energy price escalation, this expo provided practical, doable and beneficial guidance and assistance. A lot of the time, technical information about upgrades and retrofits intimidates people, which can lead to hesitation in moving forward with any potential upgrades. This expo presented possibilities of step-by-step changes, from lighting upgrades to progressing to the larger changes. It explained how things can be done in stages, as and when household budgets allow.

People were given details of grants available from SEAI. They were also provided with relevant and helpful guidance on where to find them and how to fill them in.

The expo, hosted by the committees of Old Leighlin SEC and Old Leighlin Hall, made it possible for the event to run smoothly and effectively. All of the exhibitors were delighted with the generous hospitality and kindness shown by the hall committee members with their continuous supply of food and drink to keep everyone sustained and energised.

Dan McInerney, a member of the County Carlow Environmental Network, congratulated organisers for putting on an event that was so timely “in these times when we must all play our part to reduce our energy consumption and carbon footprint”.

The development partnership will continue to facilitate and support communities throughout Co Carlow through Capacity Building Supports for Community Led Climate Action. The organisation has a partnership with a number of sustainable energy communities (SEC) in Carlow and has helped to progress its Energy Masterplan through grant aid provided by SEAI, and support and advice from 3Cea Energy Consultants.

For further information, advice or just a chat, contact Marina on 086 0223211 or email [email protected].