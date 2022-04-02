Rag Week raises €10,000 for local causes

By Elizabeth Lee

AFTER a two-year absence in real life because of various Covid restrictions, Rag Week returned to IT Carlow with a bang in February, with some first years experiencing student social life for the first time ever! The four-day Raise And Give funfest also raised an impressive €10,000 for local causes.

“We were delighted that we could raise such an amount of money, especially since the restrictions over the past two years. For some of our students it was their first Rag Week to experience,” said Claire McDonagh, entertainment and communications officer with IT Carlow Students’ Union.

The students’ union partnered up with The Foundry Nightclub, which hosted a number of high-profile DJs during Rag Week and, afterwards, donated a percentage of the ticket sales.

Other local hostelries that hosted events included Morrissey’s, Tully’s, Scraggs Alley and Carpenter’s pub, where students collected donations for three designated causes.

Management at The Foundry handed over a cheque for almost €10,000 to Claire and to her fellow student union official Jack Fitzpatrick. The money will now be divided between Carlow Women’s Aid, Carlow Town First Responders and the Irish Cancer Society.