What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, April 02, 2022

Kenneth Fox

Saturday’s front pages cover a range of topics from the Government’s decision not to implement more supports for the rising cost of living to the news of Apple expanding their Cork headquarters.

The Irish Examiner leads with news that the Government will not be providing more supports even though energy prices continue to rise.

The Echo leads with blazes being started in Glen River Park in Cork and the need for a park ranger.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with news that nightclubs look to be given the go ahead to remain open until 6am to help boost the nighttime economy.

The Belfast Telegraph focuses on a suspect in the murder of Newtownabbey man Roy Reynolds asked his mother’s former partner to bring electric hedge clippers and plastic sheeting to his house at 3am.

In the UK, much of the papers are focus on Prince Andrew’s £1 million that is unaccounted for as the World Cup 2022 draw.

The Guardian leads with news that Covid has hit news highs in the UK as the Easter holidays approach,

The Financial Times leads with a growing rift between China and the EU over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Sun focuses on England being drawn in the same group as Iran and the US in the 2022 World Cup this winter.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Charlie Bird reaches top of Croagh Patrick and thanks his ‘incredible support’

Saturday, 02/04/22 - 11:19am

Major expansion of Apple’s Cork headquarters being planned

Saturday, 02/04/22 - 8:34am

Brexit continues to ‘bedevil’ politics in Northern Ireland, Micheál Martin says

Friday, 01/04/22 - 10:05pm