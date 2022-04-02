Woman dies after becoming unwell on Galtee Mountains

Saturday, April 02, 2022

Muireann Duffy

A woman has died after becoming unwell at the summit of the Galtymore Climb on the Galtee Mountains, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí confirmed officers from Cahir assisted Mountain and Coast Guard Rescue teams in removing the woman’s body from the summit on Saturday afternoon.

“At approximately 1pm this afternoon, a woman (early 50s) became unwell and passed away on the summit,” a statement from Gardaí said.

“Her body has since been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.”

A file will now be prepared for the Coroners Court.

