Fair Deal scheme homes could be used to house Ukrainian refugees

James Cox

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is looking at changing the Fair Deal scheme to free up as many as 8,000 homes for Ukrainian refugees.

Cabinet heard an update this morning on the response to housing refugees with almost 18,600 having arrived in the country so far.

While emergency accommodation is being prepared Ministers are also looking at whether they can free up homes through other schemes including vacant properties.

While the Department of Housing is examining lifting financial restrictions on renting out homes under Fair Deal which could free up 8,000 units.

It is unclear whether they would solely be for Ukrainian refugees or if they could be put on the private rental market.