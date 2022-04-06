Covid: 8,354 new cases confirmed, 19 newly notified deaths

Wednesday, April 06, 2022

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has confirmed 8,354 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The figures show 4,076 cases were confirmed through the PCR testing system, while a further 4,278 were positive antigen test results uploaded via the HSE portal.

There were also 19 further Covid-related deaths notified on Wednesday, brining the total number to 6,824.

Almost 83,000 PCR tests were conducted over the past seven days, with a positivity rate of 32.2 per cent.

On Wednesday morning, there were 1,333 people with the virus in hospital, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Woman who claims there was delay in hearing loss diagnosis settles case for €850k

Wednesday, 06/04/22 - 5:07pm

EU investigates chocolate-linked salmonella outbreak before Easter

Wednesday, 06/04/22 - 4:50pm

Care worker caught with drugs and a machine gun is jailed

Wednesday, 06/04/22 - 4:22pm