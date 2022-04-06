Panels illustrating local history installed in Carlow train station

By Elizabeth Lee

There’s a step back in time for Carlow train station with the launch of Past Tracks, a series of beautifully creative panels depicting exciting local history and stories. The panels were written by historian Turtle Bunbury from Rathvilly and illustrated by Derry Dillon.

Turtle B is a researcher, historian and storyteller. He researches the history of families, businesses, organisations and houses, capturing the legacy of the past, preserving the future for generations to come. His books include the award-winning ‘Vanishing Ireland’ series, ‘1847’ and, coming in 2020, ‘Ireland’s Forgotten Past.’ www.turtlebunbury.com

Derry is an Irish illustrator with over 20 years’ experience in children’s book illustration, educational publishing and tutoring in illustration and design. He works in a variety of both digital and traditional mediums and exhibits his artwork regularly www.derrydillon.ie

Turtle said: “History should never just be boring old dates, dates, dates. It should be full of the vibrancy and personality and passion of the people who have gone before. In Ireland, we are surrounded by incredible stories from the past. With these panels, so gorgeously illustrated by Derry Dillon, my aim has been to recount some of those stories, homing in on tales that are unusual yet upbeat, fascinating but inspiring.”

District Manager for the Carlow area, Emmett Cotter said: “Carlow Station has long been an integral part of the local community, so to have this piece of art that brings history to life in the station is beautiful”.

Past Tracks panels have been installed in over 40 stations throughout the Iarnród Éireann network including Maynooth, Dromod, Ennis and Dalkey.