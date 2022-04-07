  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Andrew Maxwell and Karl Spain among lineup for comedy gig in aid of Ukraine

Andrew Maxwell and Karl Spain among lineup for comedy gig in aid of Ukraine

Thursday, April 07, 2022

James Cox

A lineup of Irish comedians will take part in a stand up show in aid of Ukraine in Leisureland, Galway on Thursday, April 28th.

All ticket sales proceeds will go directly to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The lineup includes Jason Byrne, Andrew Maxwell, Enya Martin, Danny O’Brien, Sinead Quinlan and Karl Spain, with special guests to be confirmed.

Galway City Council has agreed to provide the venue free of charge, the performers will also take no fees so 100 per cent of ticket sales will go to the Red Cross.

Tickets, priced at €30, are on sale now from roisindubh.net. VIP tickets, with a seat in the first four rows, are also available for €50.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Judge gives Conor McGregor 11 weeks to decide plea on dangerous driving charges

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 12:10pm

Cost of living: Inflation surges to 22-year high as staple food costs soar

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 12:03pm

Dr Tony Holohan says he does not plan to return to chief medical officer role

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 11:40am