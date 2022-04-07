Aston Lark Ireland launches new premises in Southcourt, Carlow

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

INSURANCE broker Aston Lark officially opened their new offices in Southcourt in the Wexford Road Business Park, Carlow, on 24 March with guest of honour, local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, cutting the ceremonial ribbon on the premises. Deputy Murnane O’Connor warmly congratulated the Aston Lark staff on their new move and wished them all the best in the future.

Clients, insurers, industry contacts and members of the media attended the event and enjoyed a tour of the recently-refurbished, two-floor building. As well as light refreshments they had a chance to network and catch up with friends and colleagues.

John McHugh, Director of Corporate Relationships in Aston Lark, said: “We had the great honour of welcoming Jennifer Murnane O’Connor when she officially opened our new office. It was a lovely celebration with a hugely positive atmosphere. We also had the pleasure of welcoming some of our clients and associates to show them around our new premises.”

Aston Lark is no stranger to Carlow having previously operated from 15 Dublin Street, Carlow under the Wright Insurance Brokers brand. John McHugh originally opened the Dublin Street office in 2004 and so the company has had a presence in County Carlow for 18 years. Both John and associate director Brian Pearson hail from Carlow town while manager Will Power is a Bagenalstown man. Management and the 15 staff members have a wealth of experience in the insurance industry while they have also forged strong links with their clients so there’s a personal touch to their business, too.

Following the merger and rebrand of Wright Insurance Brokers and Robertson Low in May 2021, Aston Lark was formed and ever since, the company has gone from strength to strength in the insurance industry.

Supported by a vibrant workforce, Aston Lark provides tailored insurance solutions to both businesses and individuals with customer service at the fore.

The company is on a journey to become the most trusted insurance broker in the industry. Their expertise is vast and spans all commercial sectors, industry-specific schemes, employee benefits consultancy, and a wide range of private client solutions. Aston Lark Ireland is part of the Aston Lark Group, the powerhouse insurance broker currently backed by Goldman Sachs but soon to become part of Howden.

Brian Pearson said: “It was a bittersweet moment for us all as the doors of our office in 15 Dublin Street closed for the last time. Our team worked there for almost 20 years, so we will greatly miss the hustle and bustle of being in the heart of Carlow town. But we are exceptionally proud of the new premises, too, and the space accommodating our growing team better. Its open-plan layout also lends itself to better communication within the company.”

Aston Lark’s move to their new office space is yet another sign of progress for the company, as well as their commitment to the local community.

“The relocation of Aston Lark to our new offices in Southcourt is the culmination of a momentous year for us. While it is an emotional move due to the history in our previous premises, it’s also an exciting new beginning. I am hugely optimistic that the new premises is an attractive location to meet the needs of tomorrow’s workforce and will enable us to provide higher levels of service excellence to our clients,” said John McHugh.

“We are delighted to keep a presence in Carlow, as the business is firmly rooted in the community, and our local clients are paramount to our success. We look forward to welcoming clients to our new home,” concluded Brian.

Aston Lark can be found at Southcourt, Wexford Road Business Park, Carlow, R93 VP94. Office opening hours are from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

Aston Lark also has offices in Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Portlaoise, Westmeath and Wexford. For further information, log onto their website www.astonlark.ie