Carlow crime figures return to ‘normal’

THE end of lockdown and a return to some sense of normality have had an impact on local crime figures, said Carlow’s top garda. Superintendent Aidan Brennan outlined the data for the first two months of the year at a recent meeting of the Carlow Joint Policing Committee.

So far this year, 127 arrests have been made, compared with 161 in the first two months in 2021.

Supt Brennan said demands facing gardaí had changed. “We are probably doing fewer checkpoints than this time last year. Due to the Covid lockdown, we had a lot of high-visibility patrols … lots of checkpoints.”

The number of vehicles seized by gardaí had reduced from 60 to 34. There have been 59 crime checkpoints and 150 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints. Supt Brennan said the number of detections for driving under the influence was comparatively low considering the number of checkpoints, but he believed they sent a positive message and that they were very worthwhile.

There had been 12 detections for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in January and February, down from 17 the year previous.

Garda searches were down from 174 to 69. Drug possession detections were reduced significantly from 42 to 14. Sale or supply offences have also reduced – from 23 to eight.

However, Supt Brennan commented: “The seizures we have had this year, some have been very significant and that has put a dent in the supply of drugs in the town.”

Public order offences were notably up, but that was expected. There were 61 public order offences so far this year, and 32 in 2021. Supt Brennan said the offences were not unusually high, but a sign of how the country had changed again.

“This is indicative that pubs are open, nightclubs are open. Life as we knew it is returning to normality,” he said.

There were 93 reports of property crime, including thefts, burglary and criminal damage, compared with 59 the previous year. However, the figure was in line with 2019 and 2020, noted Supt Brennan.

Burglaries were up slightly from 14 to 16, which included not only houses but dwellings such as sheds. Supt Brennan noted that burglaries locally and nationally had been trending downward in recent years and were at their lowest in almost a decade.

There were 37 thefts from shops in the first two months of the year, compared with 12 in 2021.

Supt Brennan said there had been some detections of organised crime gangs targeting shops for high-value items. He noted that mandatory mask wearing had also caused gardaí a problem in identifying offenders.

There have been four robberies of premises in Carlow so far this year: two in Carlow town and one each in Tullow and Bagenalstown. “All four have been detected and we have people coming before the courts,” said Supt Brennan.

There had also been one robbery of a person, and a culprit has been identified in this case.

There have been 20 assaults so far this year, compared with 15 last year, while there were 78 domestic-related call-outs last year, compared with 68 this year. Fraud crime had also declined from 37 to 15 in the first two months of this year, compared with the same period in 2021.