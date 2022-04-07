Carlow gardaí warn public of latest online ‘WhatsApp scam’

GARDAÍ have again warned about online scams, as the latest fraud involves WhatsApp messages to parents purporting to be from their children.

Crime prevention officer Sergeant Peter McConnon urged people never to click on a link sent by text or email that looks like it’s from a bank or the Revenue. Speaking at last week’s meeting of the Carlow Joint Policing Committee, Sgt McConnon said these institutions never send a link in correspondence.

The meeting was also told that gardaí had seen people lose thousands as a result of clicking on dodgy links.

Sgt McConnon described a new trend involving WhatsApp, which had led to at least one person in the Carlow/Kilkenny division losing money.

“A person is pretending to be a son or daughter, sending a WhatsApp to their mammy saying they have lost their phone and are using someone else’s phone,” he said. “They go on to say they are looking to buy a new phone, but don’t have their bank details. They ask for money to be sent on. People think they are speaking to a son or daughter and hand over money, but it’s going into accounts in the Netherlands,” said Sgt McConnon.

There were 15 reports of fraud in Carlow in the first two months of this year, compared with 37 last year.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan said the amounts that could be lost in these offences could be very significant indeed. “We want to give a huge warning, particularly to businesses, regarding scam emails and scam texts. The likelihood of losing a lot of money is high compared to many other crimes. We have seen people lose thousands by clicking on a link they thought was genuine, or by other insidious means.”

Cllr John Pender had been contacted about a potential scam in relation to landline calls from strange numbers. He told the meeting that he had spoken to one woman, who was at her wits’ end over calls.

“She has been getting them now regularly. Sometimes there is a foreign voice. What should people do about these calls? Sometimes the number disappears quickly or the phone is put down. What are they doing? Are they trying to tap in?”

Cllr Pender added that he was getting Facebook ‘friend’ requests from people he knew that turned out to be bogus, which had led to a slew of messages with suspicious links.

“There is a whole load of type of scams. They wouldn’t be at it if there was not some profit in it,” he said. “A lot of people are concerned; a lot of people do not know how to deal with it.”

Supt Brennan said it was becoming increasingly difficult to police the internet, and that education was the most effective tool. He said gardaí had some success last year in identifying an individual outside of Carlow who was behind some scams.

“He was a dedicated, full-time, highly-qualified IT person. The amount of scams he was involved with was almost endless. The best thing we can do is education and urge people not to hand over their details to someone they don’t know.”