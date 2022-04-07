Dara Ó Briain and Marty Morrissey among this week’s Late Late lineup

James Cox

Comedian Dara Ó Briain will appear on The Late Late Show to talk about his current comedy tour So…Where Were We? and the joy of being back on stage after two years of pacing the house.

GAA fans are in for a treat as Marty Morrissey will also join Ryan Tubridy to discuss why this year is a major experiment for the GAA, and he’ll also be thanking the clubs and counties around the country for their overwhelming support following the passing of his late mother Peggy.

Tubridy will be chatting to three Irish CODAs – Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O’Reilly – about the very positive impact growing up the children of deaf adults have had on their lives.

Having shot to Late Late Toy Show fame in 2012, then going on later to star in Sing Street and featuring in the Best film Oscar-winning film CODA, 22-year-old Ferdia Walsh-Peelo will chat to Tubridy about his stellar career and what is next on the horizon for the Wicklow-native. Ferdia will also perform on the show with his new band The Fynches live this Friday night.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday, April 8th at 9:35 pm