Death notices and funeral announcements

Bridget Doran (née Gilligan)

Hillbrook Estate, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly Croneyhorn, Carnew, Co. Wicklow, on 6 April 2022.

Peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat and sister Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Liz, son Patrick,brothers Jim, Mick and Anthony, sisters, Nuala and Sarah, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Bridget will be reposing at McCrea’s Funeral Home Carnew (Y14EH24) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm this Friday evening.

Burial this Saturday at 12.00 noon in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Tullow.

Thanks to St. Luke’s Hospital and the staff at Morrissey chemist, Tullow.

Enquiries to McCrea’s Funeral Home Carnew 087 2888981.

Brendan Olden

Kilbride, Co. Carlow and formerly of Farranree, Cork City. Peacefully in the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by his parents George & Laura, brother David & nephew Ted. Brendan, beloved husband of Doreen & much loved father of Sean. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, son, brothers Adrian, George & Bernard, sisters Terri, Laura & Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

May Brendan’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Thursday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in Saint Lazarian’s Church, Kildavin, followed by burial in Kildavin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.