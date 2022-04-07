Gardaí launch investigation after man dies in fatal workplace incident in Co Dublin

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the death of a man in a fatal workplace incident in Co Dublin.

The incident, which occurred on the Cappagh Road, Finglas, happened at around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The Health Safety Authority has been notified, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.