  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí launch investigation after man dies in fatal workplace incident in Co Dublin

Gardaí launch investigation after man dies in fatal workplace incident in Co Dublin

Thursday, April 07, 2022

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the death of a man in a fatal workplace incident in Co Dublin.

The incident, which occurred on the Cappagh Road, Finglas, happened at around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The Health Safety Authority has been notified, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Michael Lynn made no reply to multi-million euro theft charges, court hears

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 6:15pm

FBD Insurance and pubs yet to resolve Covid compensation issues, court hears

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 5:38pm

Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Ireland-based Ukrainian who was killed in war

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 5:36pm