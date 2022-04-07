  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Pedestrian seriously injured following road traffic collision in Co Waterford

Pedestrian seriously injured following road traffic collision in Co Waterford

Thursday, April 07, 2022

Gardaí area appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Waterford.

The collision, which happened around 4.30pm on the R671 at Ballymacarbry, involved a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, described by Gardaí as a female youth, was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin, where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured during the collision.

Gardaí have said that the road will remain closed overnight with a forensic collision examination due to take place on Friday morning. Meanwhile, local diversions are in place.

Any road users who were travelling on the R671 between 4.25pm and 4.40pm with camera footage is being asked to make it available for the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058 48 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Irish MEP calls on Europe to sever ties to Russian ‘blood gas’

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 8:16pm

Two Irish diplomats expelled from the Irish embassy in Moscow

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 7:49pm

Titanic life jacket to be displayed in visitor centre in Belfast

Thursday, 07/04/22 - 7:09pm