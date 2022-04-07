St Leo’s student attends Comhairle na nÓg

Minister Roderic O’Gorman at Dáil na nÓg

DÁIL na nÓg took place in March with more than 200 delegates from all 31 Comhairle coming together to decide on a new topic for their national executives to work on for the next two years.

Fifth year politics and society student Weronika Kopacz represented St Leo’s College at the event, which took place at the National Convention Centre in Dublin. The theme for the 20th Dáil na nÓg was ‘Equality’ and there were two workshops to help all delegates get to know one another and to identify the key issues affecting Irish society. Three key issues emerged: inequality and barriers to education, gender inequality, and more inclusive relationships and sexuality education programmes. Here, Weronika reports on the day:

“The event started with a visit from minister for children, disability, equality and integration Roderic O’Gorman who I, alongside some other Comhairle members, got to personally welcome into the Convention Centre. Minister O’Gorman spoke to all of us about the work our national executives did over the last two years and particularly around his role in making the Youth Travel Card a reality.

At the end of all the workshops, a vote took place to identify which of the three topics we wanted our national executives to tackle. This was followed by a panel discussion chaired by Kevin McCarthy, secretary general at the Department of Children Disability Integration and Youth and other panel members Yemi Adenuga, Stephen Byrne, Tanya Ward and Aoife Price.

At the end of the panel, all the votes were counted and the topic of a more inclusive sexual education in Ireland was carried.

It was a truly rewarding experience for all delegates and it felt like the voices of youth in Ireland are being heard and acknowledged by our government.”