CBS boys raise funds for Irish Cancer Society

CBS students raised an impressive €650 for the Irish Cancer Society

STUDENTS and staff in St Mary’s Academy, CBS celebrated Daffodil Day, the Irish Cancer Society’s annual fundraiser, by organising a cake sale. The funds raised will go towards the development of life-changing cancer research as well as providing vital cancer support services to patients and their families.

This year, students in CBS Carlow’s advocacy group, Peace and Justice, held a phenomenally successful bake sale. Members were also given different jobs on the day, such as selling Daffodil Day pins, face painting and managing the bake sale. Both students and teachers collectively baked buns, cakes and cookies for the event. Members of the Peace and Justice committee worked hard through the hustle and bustle of the hungry students, managing to sell all their wares and satisfy every sweet tooth!

Overall, the event was an enjoyable and worthwhile experience for all members of the Peace and Justice committee. The school community raised €650 for the Irish Cancer Society during the bake sale, which was a great success.