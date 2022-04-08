Database of vacant properties

By Suzanne Pender

FOR the first time, the local authority has taken a “deep dive” into the property portfolio of Carlow town centre to identify land use, vacancy and dereliction. A forensic mapping database has been created for 610 properties within the study area of Carlow town centre and the results were revealed at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise for Carlow County Council, gave an overview of the project, which creates a land use, vacancy and dereliction mapping dataset for the town centre.

The survey indicated that of the premises within the study area, 21% of ground floors were vacant or derelict, 24% of second floors were vacant or derelict and 10% of third floors and above.

Mr Comerford said the survey was conducted in advance of the government’s national strategy Town Centre First, which was launched earlier this year.

The study area was comprised of 36 hectares, with all building floor levels surveyed from below ground through to fourth floor. Land uses of vacant sites and underdeveloped ‘back land’ sites were also recorded, with over 610 premises analysed and surveyed.

“We know now from our data the scale of the issue of vacancy and dereliction, and some of the challenges,” said Mr Comerford.

He stated that the mapping approach identified opportunities for future economic growth, offered an opportunity to look at the potential for back land development and regeneration opportunities.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that the mapping survey was “all about collecting data”.

“We can’t solve the problem unless we know what the problem is,” he added.

Cllr Ken Murnane described the survey as “very comprehensive and invaluable”, while cllr Andrea Dalton said it gave the local authority “a baseline to work from”.

Cllr Fergal Browne asked if the council had any idea among the 600 properties surveyed how many were registered with the land registry. “We need to get aggressive with derelict site owners … use it or lose it. I’m sick of hearing about rights, but nothing about responsibility,” said cllr Browne. “With rights come responsibility,” he added, urging the council to have a stricter CPO policy.