Death notices and funeral arrangements

Matthew NOLAN

Knockroe, Borris, Carlow

April 6th 2022 (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Kathy. Much loved father of Ann, Breda, Sean and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, and a wide circle of neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at his residence (R95 DK02) on Friday from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Saturday morning in Rathanna Church, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning, please.

Maureen Owens

Sherwood Park House, Kilbride, Ballon, Co. Carlow, 7th April, 2022 in Naas General Hospital, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Paddy, daughters Carmel, Barbara and Rosemary, sons Justin, James and Pat, grandchildren Aoife, Adam, Sara, Paddy, Carol, Josh, Juliette, Páidí, Eoghan, Sadhbh and her great-grandchild Nancy. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Jackie and Cathy, son-in-law Toby, Carmel’s partner Barry and James’s partner Jill, her extended family, friends and kind neighbours. Pre-deceased by her brother Jim and sister Carmel.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Removal to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballon, on Saturday, 9th April, to arrive at 5.45pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial thereafter in Ballon Cemetery.