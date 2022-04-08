Death notices and funeral arrangements

James (Jim) Tynan

30 Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow on Thursday 7th April 2022 in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Jim is predeceased by his mother Mary, father Patrick, brothers Pat and Mick. Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sister and brothers, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

May Jim’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Monday, April 11th, from 2.pm to 7.pm. Removal from Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Tuesday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Conahy, Co. Kilkenny.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Due to Jim having COVID 19 and for the safety of all, Jim’s family would like to remind people to wear Facemasks in the Funeral Home at all times. Jim’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Elizabeth (Betty) TOWNSEND (née Brennan)

Cloughna, Carlow

On April 8th 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Christy and Biddy, brother Eamonn, sister Eileen and granddaughter Alice. Beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mother of Mark, Josepha, Justin, Shane and Ronan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers Bill and Paddy, sister Mary, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Valerie, Caroline and Michelle, grandchildren Emma, Ciaran, Adam, Simon, Luke, Ellie, Anna and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May Betty Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Saturday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in Tinryland Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Poor Clare Sister’s, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

House private, please. The funeral Mass may be viewed on

www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com

Catherine NOLAN (née Farrell)

16 Laurel Park, Pollerton and formerly of 17 Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Catherine Nolan, passed away, April 8th 2022 peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Norbert and much-loved mother of Jason and Aaron. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons and their partners, grandchildren, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday afternoon to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only and no Mass cards please. Donations, if desired, to Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

House private, please.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam