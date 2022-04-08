High Court president Mary Irvine to stand down later this year

High Court reporters

The president of the High Court Ms Justice Mary Irvine is to stand down from the role later this year.

The judge informed her colleagues of her decision to retire during a meeting of High Court judges in the Four Courts on Friday morning.

It is also understood that the judge will remain on in what is one of Ireland’s most senior judicial positions until the end of July, when then legal year concludes.

After careers on the bench and as a barrister, Ms Justice Irvine became the first female president of the High Court when she was appointed by the Government to the role in June 2020.

She was first appointed a judge of the High Court, where she presided over the Personal Injuries list, in 2007.

She also served on the Court of Appeal after that court was established in 2014, before being appointed to the Supreme Court in 2019.

