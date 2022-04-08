Jewellery and coins stolen in Ardattin

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information in relation to a break-in at a house in the Broomville area of Ardattin on Tuesday 5 April.

The house was broken into between 10am and 11am, when a kitchen window was smashed and the property was ransacked. A jewellery box containing a mix of silver and gold jewellery, along with large quantities of coinage, were taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious persons/vehicles or activity in the area to contact local garda station.